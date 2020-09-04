Previous
Next
The quietness of it all! by bizziebeeme
Photo 4087

The quietness of it all!

This is Leadenhall market on a Friday at 10:30 in the morning! The photo speaks volumes ...
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
It looks rather forlorn. Strange times we are living in.
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise