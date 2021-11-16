Just had to visit Disney cafe in Primark!

A wonderful day out shopping with Millie at Lakeside. Day starts with coffee in Costa then onto Primark. Both of us had quite a big spend there. Christmas pjs, hoodie, cosy socks…Next stop IKEA starts with a visit to the restaurant for meatballs and chips and of course some shopping. Day ends with sofa shopping Millie wanted to look around and have some ideas hoping that she will get a date soon for her new apartment. While there also popped into The Range as saw in an email they had snowmen ornaments purchased some but didn’t have the ones I actually went in for so Millie is going to look in her local one. It was such a great day as always.

An alteration be to completed by Friday a dress for her birthday celebrations next weekend. Take in and add bra pads. Also need to shorten my pjs so I’m guessing that Millie will be bringing her ones back for me to shorten and also I think the coat that she purchased the sleeves will need shortening too.