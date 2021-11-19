Enjoyable but time consuming

Making alterations to my daughters wedding dress is a very time consuming job but very enjoyable. She has had three fittings so far and the dress is fitting beautifully. I had to shorten it which involved five layers The top layer which had a lace border so had to unpick that and move it up and reset it all back. Take it in the bodice and lift the shoulders and also make small adjustments to the armhole all which involved removing lace and resewing it. And finally creating a bustle for the evening.