Previous
Next
Enjoyable but time consuming by bizziebeeme
Photo 4141

Enjoyable but time consuming

Making alterations to my daughters wedding dress is a very time consuming job but very enjoyable. She has had three fittings so far and the dress is fitting beautifully. I had to shorten it which involved five layers The top layer which had a lace border so had to unpick that and move it up and reset it all back. Take it in the bodice and lift the shoulders and also make small adjustments to the armhole all which involved removing lace and resewing it. And finally creating a bustle for the evening.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That does sound like a lot of work. When is the wedding?
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise