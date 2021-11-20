Previous
A 5 mile walk with Becky and Apache by bizziebeeme
Photo 4141

A 5 mile walk with Becky and Apache

A wonderful time out with Becky and Apache today. Becky said a 5 mile walk but just looked on my phone and it recorded 8.9 miles (22,714 steps) 🤔
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

ace
KV ace
That is quite a long walk… Apache still looks ready to go!
November 20th, 2021  
