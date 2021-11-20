Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4141
A 5 mile walk with Becky and Apache
A wonderful time out with Becky and Apache today. Becky said a 5 mile walk but just looked on my phone and it recorded 8.9 miles (22,714 steps) 🤔
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4142
photos
114
followers
210
following
1134% complete
View this month »
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
leaves
,
walk
,
woods
,
out-walking
KV
ace
That is quite a long walk… Apache still looks ready to go!
November 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close