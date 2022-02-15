Previous
Sugarcraft leaves by bizziebeeme
Photo 4171

Sugarcraft leaves

So these leaves are to decorate the stand along with bronze gyp. The next stage is steaming and then dust them with colours before the final steam. Kept me busy for the afternoon.

Haven't driven for a long time so hubby drove to Bluewater car park where it was lovely and quiet for me to have a practice with the new car. Hubby went automatic this time so I was a bit apprehensive as I don't take to change easy. I must say I did really enjoy it and even ventured out and drove around Bluewater. Not confident to take the car out on my own yet but I'm sure after a few drives with hubby in the car my confidence will pick up.
Built up lego flowers that I received for Valentines. I love a lego build, just finding the space to put them, but these are easy just need to pop into B&M tomorrow to pick up a jug to put them in. I'm sure I will end up coming out with tons more than I went in for.
Pat Knowles ace
It’s going to look amazing…can’t wait to see the finished cake. The leaves are beautiful. Good work with the car, I’m not used to auto either!
February 15th, 2022  
