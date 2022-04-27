Previous
Next
The big day by bizziebeeme
Photo 4182

The big day

Totally amazing, all so perfect. It was an amazing day and everything ran so smoothly.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Ooh the wedding day has happened! So glad all went well….you all look beautiful & very happy. Congratulations to your daughter & her new husband!
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise