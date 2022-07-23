Sign up
Photo 4192
A pair of knockers
Loving my days in London with a morning of photography and then a theatre show in the afternoon. Thought this was a fun shot 🤣
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
4
0
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4192
photos
105
followers
200
following
1148% complete
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Maggiemae
ace
Knickers and knockers! But knockers have more history and keep longer!
July 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Made me laugh
July 23rd, 2022
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Takes me back to the Blue Peter programme in which Simon Groome remarked of the Durham cathedral sanctuary knocker and its replica, "A lovely pair of knockers there". Many years after he'd left the programme he admitted, in an interview, that he had fun seeing how many double entendres he could get past Biddy Baxter, the programme's producer at the time.
Fun spot and capture.
July 23rd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Nice find.
July 23rd, 2022
Fun spot and capture.