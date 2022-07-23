Previous
A pair of knockers by bizziebeeme
A pair of knockers

Loving my days in London with a morning of photography and then a theatre show in the afternoon. Thought this was a fun shot 🤣
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Maggiemae ace
Knickers and knockers! But knockers have more history and keep longer!
July 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Made me laugh
July 23rd, 2022  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Takes me back to the Blue Peter programme in which Simon Groome remarked of the Durham cathedral sanctuary knocker and its replica, "A lovely pair of knockers there". Many years after he'd left the programme he admitted, in an interview, that he had fun seeing how many double entendres he could get past Biddy Baxter, the programme's producer at the time.
Fun spot and capture.
July 23rd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Nice find.
July 23rd, 2022  
