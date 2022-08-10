Previous
My next Project by bizziebeeme
My next Project

A dress for my Mum. As usual they haven’t made what she was looking for, so after many trips out. Dover, Birmingham, London. We walked miles and had loads of laughs, all good fun. I was quite annoyed at some shops as I had emailed them and they said that they had dresses in the style and size that my Mum wanted. But when we got there to no avail the silver/ grey size 10 and a 22 and then said oh we can alter the 22 to fit you. I don’t think so!! To a size 14 🤔. So I offered to make Mum her dress. This is the first part.
