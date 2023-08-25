Previous
Next
Herd in the City by bizziebeeme
Photo 4322

Herd in the City

A lovely time at Shoeburyness and we caught a train to Leigh on sea and enjoyed breakfast and a nice stroll around the area. Train back to Shoeburyness then we enjoyed a coastal walk

1. Tasty breakfast advodco on toast with poached egg and grilled vine tomatoes enjoyed with Aperol spritz
2. Gorgeous weather
3. Cakes from Lidl enjoyed on a beach with beautiful sea view.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise