Amaryllis bulbs by bizziebeeme
Photo 4346

Amaryllis bulbs

I’m keeping them alive so far. One I purchased myself and planted early December the other from Mum so planted 1st Jan.
A walk to Bluewater and did some shopping. Got bargains in Boots, Clinton’s and a calendar for Millie. I’m so organised this year and hope to keep it up.
Completed 16,021 steps today and also coed all the rings on Apple Watch so far so good hoping to keep this up for the whole of January.
Good progress with the book I’m reading.
A few alterations today shortening trousers x4 and some repair sewing a zip back in place about 6 inches of the stitching had come undone.
Easy lunch soup that I got out of the freezer. And fairly easy dinner too cottage pie.
4th January 2024

