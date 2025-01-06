Previous
Girls love to Shop by bizziebeeme
Photo 4388

Girls love to Shop

Millie and I having a fabulous couple of fun days in Liverpool. Hoping to find some bargains. Good train journey and great relaxing day today ready for the big shopping day tomorrow
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact