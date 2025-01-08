Sign up
Photo 4390
Maltidia cake
A sharing dessert. It was delicious. A fabulous time in Liverpool. We had so much fun shopping along with lots of laughter and great food. This time no fun in cocktail bars but who needs cocktails when I’m going to become a Nanny around June time. 😊
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4391
photos
76
followers
161
following
1203% complete
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
4390
4391
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th January 2025 4:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
cake
,
lousday2025
