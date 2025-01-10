Previous
Bargains by bizziebeeme
Photo 4391

Bargains

Continuing on with keeping up the steps thought I’d take a walk to Bluewater and enjoy some time in the centre too, as I wanted to pop into WH Smith for the Pinch of Nom book as both my girls were raving about it. Noticed an extra 30% of already reduced prices in Peter Alexander so just had to take a look as Becky had mentioned to me before Christmas had I been in the shop and how nice the nightwear was. Wow such bargains and absolutely gorgeous just couldn’t resist. Purchased a nightie and pjs.
Today completed 15,700 steps and also a new iPhone case with lanyard arrived today. And day ended wonderfully with a walk to the chippy for fish and chips
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a fab day!
January 11th, 2025  
