Embroidery

Dusting down the embroidery machine as haven't used it for while. Very happy with the end result and think I may do more embroidery projects now. It was a day in the sewing room doing Mums alterations and still haven't completed it does help either when slightly frustrated either over ‘issues’! But I hope to have them all completed by end of week.

Generally a good day and good that I have my meal plan done and going well. So far the meals have been really tasty out of the Pinch of Nom - all in book.