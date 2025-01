Puzzling

Really enjoying this puzzle hubby gave me for Christmas.

A lovely relaxing day, a morning walk to get some steps done and also enjoyed creating images for Smile on Saturday and Macro Monday

Made a start on creating my 2025 book. The book cover is done and the first two pages-: Rugby and Liverpool.

Also, book a few train trips to different towns as the tickets are so cheap at the moment just fingers crossed for nice weather.