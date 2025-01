Puzzle finished

I so enjoyed this puzzle, great fun cover by cover.

It was alterations in the morning, annoyingly I just finish my brothers jeans when I get a text

“Hey Lou I must be shrinking! 😂 If you haven’t done the jeans already can you do them 28.5 🙏🏻. Cheers Daz xx”

Well I can say I did have a few choice words 🤬but got on and completed the two pairs of jeans all over again. I certainly didn't see the 😂 to it !!!

So the afternoon it was rather calming to finish puzzle.