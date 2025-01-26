Previous
Paper Crane by bizziebeeme
Photo 4398

Paper Crane

A task on my calendar for January that the girls gave me for Christmas. A lovely day at Millie's then early evening relaxing at home.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
So cute.
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact