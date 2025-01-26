Sign up
Previous
Photo 4398
Paper Crane
A task on my calendar for January that the girls gave me for Christmas. A lovely day at Millie's then early evening relaxing at home.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
0
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
2
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro
26th January 2025 6:37pm
Public
lousday2025
Lin
ace
So cute.
January 26th, 2025
