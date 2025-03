Portsmouth

A fabulous time exploring Portsmouth. Even managed to fit in a quick browse around the outlet where I couldn't resist purchasing trainers. Made use of the rail ale in January and booked a fair number of trips. Love train travel not so much when people are playing ‘YouTube’ videos - they make headphones for a reason! I like a nice quiet carriage where I can relax and read. Hubby came to meet me at Victoria as train got in at 8pm and he didn’t want me travelling home alone in the evening.