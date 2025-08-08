Previous
Waddle on sea - Southend by bizziebeeme
Waddle on sea - Southend

Hubby and I completed the trail always nice when he does these trails with me as I can just enjoy taking photos as he maps out the trail. We found all 103 and walked just over 8 miles. A fabulous day all round great company, food and drinks
Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Babs ace
Sounds like lots of fun.
August 9th, 2025  
