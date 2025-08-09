Previous
Teddy sunflower by bizziebeeme
Photo 4413

Teddy sunflower

Grown from seed. I have about six in the pot thinking a lovely cluster of sunflowers but only one has flowered so far
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact