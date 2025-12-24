M&S sweet wrappers

I had a truly wonderful morning spent with family. The morning was especially lovely, shared with my grandson, both of our daughters, and my husband, a perfect start to the day and one I’ll treasure.

Later on, we popped over to Mum’s for a couple of hours. While it was nice to see Mum and Dad, I couldn’t help feeling a little disappointed that my brother didn’t come downstairs to wish us a Merry Christmas. Mum explained that he was upstairs studying, but it still felt rather impolite and rude I think.

After that, we headed over to my mother-in-law’s, we had a really lovely time there. A lovely buffet and nice seeing my brother-in-law too. All good fun a nice ending to the day.