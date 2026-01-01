Previous
Origami - one a day by bizziebeeme
Origami - one a day

Day One: Aiming for 365/365 this year! It’s the perfect way to stay busy this year, I’m looking forward to having this creative outlet to keep me focused.
Today was lovely, filled with Becky’s company and plenty of character-filled cuddles from Luna. Once the loft boxes were down and Becky headed home. I spent the afternoon clearing everywhere. The decorations are now all neatly put away and the house is sparkling.
Polished off the last of the treats for dinner, so it’s officially "healthy mode" starting Monday!
