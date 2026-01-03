Bee-utiful Handmade Gift

Taken for Smile on Saturday- theme gift. Becky learnt to crochet this year and made me this bee. I love it!!

A good day today, completed all the rings on my Apple Watch, with a nice walk to Bluewater with hubby. Collected my Primark order and enjoyed mint choc Matcha at Black Sheep before walking back. X2 wash loads done. Selfie for 52 frames but going to do it again tomorrow as not happy with it. I hate doing selfies much prefer the other side of the camera. More progress on the 2025 book Hope to place order Monday just last three pages then check so that shouldn’t take long I hope to get that done tomorrow. Collected new laundry baskets from Sainsbury’s Argos. And finished the last of the Christmas goodies. So healthy eating from Monday.