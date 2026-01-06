Just relaxing

Morning over at mums, always nice to check in on mum and dad and have a catch up. Checked the charity shops in the high street, nothing much so come home empty handed. There was quite a flurry of snow but my arm was killing me so annoying as I would have loved that to be the photo for the day. Two buses home good journeys. Back home text Becky that I’m back so a catch up for 45mins she does like to chitter chatter. Progress on the highland cow mosaic. Dinner slightly different from recipe as think I’ve pulled a muscle in my arm so it’s quite painful hence the tablets on the table. Don’t know how I’ve done it 🤷‍♀️ rather annoying. Booked train trips as the sale is on so those to look forward too. Some new places and some re-visiting. Looking forward to reading this book.