Purls of the seasons

This is also going to be my #100daysproject. There are three wreaths that I want to make Spring, Autumn and winter (Easter, Halloween Christmas)

Pleased that the downstairs toilet is now finished by the insurance and we are now putting the finishing touches to it. Had to prefer some more command strips to put the shields up but happy with the way it’s coming along.

Keeping up with the 52frames project. A photo a day plus starting the #100daysprojects which is knitting. Keeping myself focused this year and so far it’s working well.