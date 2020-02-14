Sign up
Photo 689
Brussels Grand Place
A wonderful Valentines weekend in Brussels and Brugge. Friday enjoyed OMD gig at the AB venue, absolutely amazing.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Tags
blackandwhite
,
theme-blackandwhite
,
b/w
,
for2020
