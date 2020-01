In His Hands-Children of the World

This incredible painting (in color) hangs in our living room. It was a gift to us from a young friend who has never had an art lesson! She has an amazing natural, God-given talent.I love it so very much! Wanted to experiment with shooting in monochrome and this was the result. Perhaps I'll include a color photo at a later date, but I actually feel the black and white capture is more impactful for me.