Early Morning Mountain View by bjywamer
274 / 365

Early Morning Mountain View

I was enroute to Missoula when I had to stop and capture this awesome view.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Hope D Jennings ace
Beautiful blues! Serene and gorgeous
January 11th, 2020  
