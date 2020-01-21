Previous
Jasmine in Black and White by bjywamer
285 / 365

Jasmine in Black and White

Hello, all! You may not see me on here for a few days. Scheduled for both a colonoscopy and an endoscopy this Thursday (the 23rd), which will have me away into the city and out of commission for the better part of that day (although I hope, by evening, to feel like dropping in here to 365. Just may not have any new photos to post...) All day tomorrow I have to follow a prep regimen of drinking 16 ounces of fluid every hour; so, probably won't be out photographing. lol Appreciate prayers for both procedures to go smoothly and nothing untoward will be found. Thanks, friends!
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Milanie ace
The worst part is tomorrow! Sometime they have to come up with a better way :) Be thinking of you. Nice shot of Jasmine.
January 22nd, 2020  
Barb ace
@milaniet I know, Milanie! I have been consulting with my son and others who have had both done. I plan to either read or watch a movie on my computer when I get to the point of being &quot;tied down&quot; (lol) tomorrow evening. Thanks for your thoughts, and for the compliment on Jasmine's photo.
January 22nd, 2020  
