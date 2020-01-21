Jasmine in Black and White

Hello, all! You may not see me on here for a few days. Scheduled for both a colonoscopy and an endoscopy this Thursday (the 23rd), which will have me away into the city and out of commission for the better part of that day (although I hope, by evening, to feel like dropping in here to 365. Just may not have any new photos to post...) All day tomorrow I have to follow a prep regimen of drinking 16 ounces of fluid every hour; so, probably won't be out photographing. lol Appreciate prayers for both procedures to go smoothly and nothing untoward will be found. Thanks, friends!