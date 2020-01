Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway

Taken this morning from the back deck of our home. The tracks are just across the main highway our town is situated on. After more than two years of living here, I sometimes don't even notice the four whistles (two long, a short, and another long) giving notice that the train is approaching the railroad crossing. Some days (and nights) it seems there are many that pass though, and on others, few to none. I've grown to like the sound! :-) It's home!