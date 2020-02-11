Previous
Ruby Ring Nestled In Lace by bjywamer
305 / 365

Ruby Ring Nestled In Lace

This lovely ruby ring was a gift from my husband quite a few years back. For the photo I nestled it in the lace that tops a small music box that belonged to my mom, who now resides in Heaven. Both speak to me of love this Valentine's week!
11th February 2020

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
