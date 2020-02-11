Sign up
Ruby Ring Nestled In Lace
This lovely ruby ring was a gift from my husband quite a few years back. For the photo I nestled it in the lace that tops a small music box that belonged to my mom, who now resides in Heaven. Both speak to me of love this Valentine's week!
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th February 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lace
,
jewelry
,
52wc-2020-w7
