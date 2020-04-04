Sign up
357 / 365
Overnight Snow
We were greeted by more fresh snow this morning. Just enough to brighten things up and provide some variety for photography from here at the house. :-)
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
925
photos
38
followers
63
following
97% complete
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th April 2020 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
weather
,
montana
