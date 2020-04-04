Previous
Overnight Snow by bjywamer
357 / 365

Overnight Snow

We were greeted by more fresh snow this morning. Just enough to brighten things up and provide some variety for photography from here at the house. :-)
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
