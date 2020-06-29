Previous
Next
Curious Kitty by bjywamer
Photo 430

Curious Kitty

This is the smallest of our three feral kittens and the shyest.Took this photo through the shed window where we created a safe enclosure for them as I attempt to acclimate them to people.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise