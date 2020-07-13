Sign up
Photo 438
Happy, Healing Hubby
Ken saw the surgeon for a followup today. They took x-rays and said all is looking good. Gave him a removable arm brace instead of another cast and told him to come back in four weeks. Happy hubby! :-)
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1312
photos
57
followers
80
following
2
365
NIKON D5600
13th July 2020 5:35pm
family
,
people
,
men
,
husbands
