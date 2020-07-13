Previous
Happy, Healing Hubby by bjywamer
Photo 438

Happy, Healing Hubby

Ken saw the surgeon for a followup today. They took x-rays and said all is looking good. Gave him a removable arm brace instead of another cast and told him to come back in four weeks. Happy hubby! :-)
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Barb

