Skalkaho Falls by bjywamer
Skalkaho Falls

Took a daylong road trip with family yesterday to see this beautiful waterfall.
15th July 2020

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
