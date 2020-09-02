Previous
Next
Remnant by bjywamer
Photo 465

Remnant

Obviously, a whole fence once stood here. Don't know if the land there is public or private, nor why they left a remnant when the rest of the fence was taken away...
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise