Previous
Next
"Roses Are Red (My Love)" by bjywamer
Photo 467

"Roses Are Red (My Love)"

Surprised by some late roses in my flowerbed! Have always liked this song sung by Bobby Vinton from my growing up era! :-) Here is a link to it if you'd like to listen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rjPC7-JMUM
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love red roses like this one
September 9th, 2020  
amyK ace
That one is a beauty
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise