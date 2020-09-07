Sign up
Photo 467
"Roses Are Red (My Love)"
Surprised by some late roses in my flowerbed! Have always liked this song sung by Bobby Vinton from my growing up era! :-) Here is a link to it if you'd like to listen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rjPC7-JMUM
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th September 2020 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
roses
,
songs
Milanie
ace
Love red roses like this one
September 9th, 2020
amyK
ace
That one is a beauty
September 9th, 2020
