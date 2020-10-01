Previous
Next
Pelican by bjywamer
Photo 478

Pelican

We were surprised to see a pelican on this pond recently. Whenever we see white on a pond here it generally is a trumpeter swan.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise