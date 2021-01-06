Nature's Beautiful Symmetry

Trees

Joyce Kilmer - 1886-1918



I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree.



A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Against the sweet earth's flowing breast;



A tree that looks at God all day,

And lifts her leafy arms to pray;



A tree that may in summer wear

A nest of robins in her hair;



Upon whose bosom snow has lain;

Who intimately lives with rain.



Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree.



This poem is in the public domain.

