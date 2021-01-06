Sign up
Photo 517
Nature's Beautiful Symmetry
Trees
Joyce Kilmer - 1886-1918
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the sweet earth's flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
This poem is in the public domain.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1545
photos
55
followers
77
following
141% complete
View this month »
Casablanca
ace
Lovely little poem to go with this image. Nice to see you on here!
January 12th, 2021
bruni
ace
A beautifully grown tree and a true poem.
January 12th, 2021
Barb
ace
@casablanca
Thank you, Casa! I am trying to get back into the flow of taking photos regularly. Getting them posted has been more challenging, however. Our days right now are often focused way too much on the upheaval in our nation following the presidential election. Our trust for the future is in God, who has promised never to leave us and never to forsake us. I have always loved this poem and was reminded of it this morning as I posted this photo. We seem to have had more marvelous sunrises and sunsets lately. So blessed with the eyes to see them! xxoo
January 12th, 2021
Barb
ace
@bruni
Thank you, Bruni! I do love this poem so much and agree with its sentiments completely!
January 12th, 2021
