Magical Moon by bjywamer
Photo 530

Magical Moon

This is the first moon shot I have gotten where the sky looked midnight blue! It was still fairly early evening when I took the photograph. I was very pleased with it! :-)
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
