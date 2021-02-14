Previous
Lady and Gentleman Gnome Birdhouses by bjywamer
Lady and Gentleman Gnome Birdhouses

For those of you who follow me you probably already recognize the work of my talented hubby. :-) These two are his latest creation, and no, he didn't make them with Valentine's Day in mind. However, this morning he asked me to photograph them together, suggesting that I include the little wooden hearts that our 9-year-old grandson made for us with his Pop Pop's help. If you look closely you will see that one says "Nana" and the other says "Pop Pop". I think it all turned out pretty cute! Happy Valentine's Day, once again (also wished for all of you on my Flash of Red submission today). P.S. Best on black
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Barb

@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
