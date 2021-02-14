Lady and Gentleman Gnome Birdhouses

For those of you who follow me you probably already recognize the work of my talented hubby. :-) These two are his latest creation, and no, he didn't make them with Valentine's Day in mind. However, this morning he asked me to photograph them together, suggesting that I include the little wooden hearts that our 9-year-old grandson made for us with his Pop Pop's help. If you look closely you will see that one says "Nana" and the other says "Pop Pop". I think it all turned out pretty cute! Happy Valentine's Day, once again (also wished for all of you on my Flash of Red submission today). P.S. Best on black