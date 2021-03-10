Sign up
Photo 557
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1694
photos
56
followers
81
following
550
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th March 2021 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trains
,
montana
,
scenesoftheroad-31
Milanie
ace
Comin' Round the Bend! They do get some awfully long trains - especially when you're waiting at a crossing. Like where you caught this one.
March 11th, 2021
Barb
ace
@milaniet
Not at a crossing, Milanie. We were coming home from our trip over to Plains where we got our first Covid vaccine and saw the train along side of us. Ken knew we could get to a bridge over the tracks where I could get a few photos. And, yes, the trains coming past Dixon lately have been longer than I've ever seen. Most have at least two engines pulling and one pushing.
March 11th, 2021
