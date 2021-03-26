Sign up
Photo 571
Original American Flag - Minature Version
The size of this wooden flag began as a mistake, but Ken made it work, even though the stars (also made of wood) had to be cut so tiny. I love it and it now hangs in our dining room. Thanks, honey, for the unexpected gift! :-)
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th March 2021 11:33am
Tags
flags
,
art
,
crafts
,
woodworking
