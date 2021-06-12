Sign up
Photo 622
Three Goat Buddies
Just thought they were cute! Lots more in the field of a variety of colors that I could have captured. Maybe another day...
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1908
photos
58
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th June 2021 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
goats
,
livestock
