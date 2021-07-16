Sign up
Photo 641
Smoky Sunrise
With so many forest fires burning here in the West our air quality is really compromised. Makes for beautiful sunrises, however!
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
smoky
,
montana
