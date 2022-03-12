Previous
Next
About To Bolt... by bjywamer
Photo 742

About To Bolt...

When the tail on a whitetail deer stands up like a flag, it's a sign they are about to dash off to safety.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
We see a lot of white tails around here! Nice shot!
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise