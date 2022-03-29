My Handsome Husband...

This guy... Please pray for this guy (my hubby, Ken) as he has surgery this Friday, April 1st, for removal of vertebrae and fusion in his neck in several places where the spinal cord and nerves have been compressed. The surgeon said that, without this preventive surgery, Ken would eventually be unable to walk at all. Pray that the weakness in his legs would be alleviated and ability to walk without a cane might be restored. That would be the absolutely best case scenario but isn't a promised outcome. Surgery is a 7:30 a.m. MST. Thanks, all! P.S. Photo was taken last July on Ken's 75th birthday.