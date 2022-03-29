Previous
My Handsome Husband... by bjywamer
Photo 747

My Handsome Husband...

This guy... Please pray for this guy (my hubby, Ken) as he has surgery this Friday, April 1st, for removal of vertebrae and fusion in his neck in several places where the spinal cord and nerves have been compressed. The surgeon said that, without this preventive surgery, Ken would eventually be unable to walk at all. Pray that the weakness in his legs would be alleviated and ability to walk without a cane might be restored. That would be the absolutely best case scenario but isn't a promised outcome. Surgery is a 7:30 a.m. MST. Thanks, all! P.S. Photo was taken last July on Ken's 75th birthday.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
204% complete

View this month »

