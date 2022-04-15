Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 754
Summer Welcome Sign
For any of you who may be wondering how my husband, Ken, is doing post-surgery, here is a photo of his latest creation made in his woodworking shop. Yes, he is able to enjoy creating even as he is recovering. Thanks for all the prayers for him!
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2224
photos
51
followers
76
following
207% complete
View this month »
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
Latest from all albums
267
564
752
753
754
565
755
756
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th April 2022 8:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
signs
,
art
,
summer
,
crafts
,
woodworking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close