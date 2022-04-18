Sign up
Photo 756
Sunny Bouquet
Many of my daffodils in the flowerbeds were facing downward and not really able to be appreciated by passers-by; so, I brought some into the house to enjoy. :-) Better on black!
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2224
photos
51
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th April 2022 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
summer
,
bouquets
