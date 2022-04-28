Previous
Always Hungry! by bjywamer
Always Hungry!

I know we have a least two resident squirrels. I can't tell them apart but have decided one of them should be named "Piggy" because of the amount of sunflower seeds it consumes daily! LOL
28th April 2022

Barb

bjywamer
